Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

NeNe & Kim Zolciak Land New Show

Bloop!

After rekindling their friendship, last year, NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak are officially cast mates again. Bravo announced a new reality show starring the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” stars tentatively titled “NeNe and Kim: Road to Riches.”

The show will follow NeNe and Kim as they embark on a road trip across country (to LA). Sounds like a grand ole’ time!

UP NEXT: Nina Parker To Host “Love & Hip Hop”

1 2 3Next page »