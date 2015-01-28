CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

FAB FINDS: 25 Of The Best Stylish Snow Boots Because…Winter Is Here

Leave a comment

snow-boots-burberry-hunter-dav-english-stuart-weitzman-hello-beautiful

When the ground is covered in a blanket of ice or freezing snow, most people pull out a pair of dusty yet durable snow boots in the interest of keeping their feet warm. While fashion trumps function when snow is involved, you don’t have to settle for a pair of boots that channel Bigfoot. Look for stylish options in metallic, quilted or sleek black leather with studs, buckles, metal hardware and more.

MUST READ: 25 Cold Weather Pieces For Bundling Up In Style

And these fashion-forward boots don’t sacrifice comfort and practicality by any means. They come with warm lining, rubber soles and waterproof exteriors to shield your feet from the snow in style. Looking to add a fab pair of snow boots to your wardrobe? Shop 25 picks in the slideshow.

25 Stylish Snow Boots
25 photos

 

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

READ MORE:

FAB FINDS: 5 Ways To Tie a Blanket Scarf

ENTER TO WIN: 1 Of 3 Holiday Gift Set From DooBop.com & HelloBeautiful

fashion , snow boots

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
Christina Duren
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss
Captain Marvel Character Poster
‘Captain Marvel’ Is A Woman And She’s Here To Save The Universe
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
#BlackGirlMagic: Marsai Martin Becomes The Youngest Person To Have First-Look Deal At Universal
13 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Wanona Thomas
#BlackAIDSDay: ‘I No Longer Want To Hide Within Myself’
The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 1
Join Us In Miami For The Jazz In The Gardens Festival
Ciarra
#BlackAIDSDay: When It Comes To HIV, I Will Be Shameless
Aryah Lester
#BlackAIDSDay: How You Can Live With HIV With No Shame
Masonia Traylor
What This Young Mother Living With HIV Wants You To Know
20 itemsHBO Me Too Panel at Sundance 2019
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson
5 itemsTaraji P. Henson
5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019
106 & Park Live
Joe Budden On Jussie Smollett Hate Crime: ‘Show Me Footage And I’ll Shut TF Up’
Being Mary Jane Premiere Screening and Party
‘Being Mary Jane’ Teaser Shows Mary Jane In A Wedding Dress
10 items
Happy Birthday! #TeamBeautiful’s Favorite Bob Marley Classics
17 itemsFormer House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams SOTU Response Showed Y’all President What Real Leadership Looks Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close