FAB FINDS: 25 Of The Best Stylish Snow Boots Because…Winter Is Here

When the ground is covered in a blanket of ice or freezing snow, most people pull out a pair of dusty yet durable snow boots in the interest of keeping their feet warm. While fashion trumps function when snow is involved, you don’t have to settle for a pair of boots that channel Bigfoot. Look for stylish options in metallic, quilted or sleek black leather with studs, buckles, metal hardware and more.

And these fashion-forward boots don’t sacrifice comfort and practicality by any means. They come with warm lining, rubber soles and waterproof exteriors to shield your feet from the snow in style. Looking to add a fab pair of snow boots to your wardrobe? Shop 25 picks in the slideshow.

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

