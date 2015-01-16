HomeCelebrity

Clear Your Calendar: D’Angelo To Play Special One Night Only Concert At The Apollo

If you love D’Angelo as much we think you do and his latest album “Black Messiah” (that he dropped Beyonce style in without any promotion or inclinations), you’ll be even more excited to know he’ll be performing at the legendary Apollo Theater for one night only…which means you should grab your tickets like now!

D’ Angelo, who won Amateur Night at the Apollo three times (did you know he used his winnings to buy the equipment he used to record his his classic debut, “Brown Sugar?”), will grace the legendary stage on Saturday, February 7th at 8pm for his first and only U.S. concert since the release of “Black Messiah.”

We know you’re nearly jumping out of your seats so here’s how you can secure tickets:

Tickets go on sale in a few days (Wednesday, January 21st at 10am) and range from $56, $86, $126, $226 (available at the Apollo Theater Box Office and on Ticketmaster).

