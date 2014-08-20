BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Mo’ne Davis Becomes First Little Leaguer To Cover Sports Illustrated

Yeah, she “throws like a girl” and Mo’ne Davis keeps making history with her amazing pitching abilities! The 13-year old is the only girl on her Philadelphia baseball team and after helping propel her team deep into the Little League World series she’s snag a new honor as the first Little Leaguer — male or female — to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The superstar pitcher covers this week’s SI issue (dated August 25) and is featured hurling the heat with the tagline “Remember Her Name…(As If We Could Ever Forget).” As the sports magazine notes, she’s owned sports conversations particularly after her history-making shutout in Tennessee last Friday where she led her Philadelphia Taney Dragons to a 4-0 win over Nashville. In that game Davis became the first female athlete to throw a shutout in the Little League World Series. She is only one of 18 girls who has participated in the event in its 68-year history.

According to The Boston Globe, the teen has been “driving the ratings for ABC and ESPN during the series and, as of Tuesday, had been featured atop the front page of The Philadelphia Inquirer for five consecutive days. Her following on Twitter and Instagram has ballooned.” Though Davis is causing this furor for her baseball skills, she has told reporters that her biggest dream is to play basketball at the University of Connecticut one day.

While the world can’t get enough of her at the moment, Davis seems to be taking her newfound fame in stride.. When asked if she was enjoying herself, she told the Globe: “Yes I am. Sometimes it gets annoying, but I am enjoying it.” And how does she feel about this Sports Illustrated cover? “I don’t know. Kind of surprised, but I mean, it was fun,” she said.

Davis takes the mound again tonight (August 20) at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN as her 2-0 Dragons face Las Vegas.

