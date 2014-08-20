CLOSE
HomeMost Recent

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: Mo’ne Davis Becomes First Little Leaguer To Cover Sports Illustrated

Leave a comment

Yeah, she “throws like a girl” and Mo’ne Davis keeps making history with her amazing pitching abilities! The 13-year old is the only girl on her Philadelphia baseball team and after helping propel her team deep into the Little League World series she’s snag a new honor as the first Little Leaguer — male or female — to grace the cover of  Sports Illustrated.

MUST READ: Mo’Ne Davis Leads Team To Little League World Series

The superstar pitcher covers this week’s SI issue (dated August 25) and is featured hurling the heat with the tagline “Remember Her Name…(As If We Could Ever Forget).”  As the sports magazine notes, she’s owned sports conversations particularly after her  history-making shutout in Tennessee last Friday where she led her Philadelphia Taney Dragons to a 4-0 win over Nashville. In that game Davis became the first female athlete to throw a shutout in the Little League World Series. She is only one of 18 girls who has participated in the event in its 68-year history.

MUST READ: BEAUTIFUL NEWS: All-Black Team Heads To The Little League World Series

According to The Boston Globe, the teen has been “driving the ratings for ABC and ESPN during the series and, as of Tuesday, had been featured atop the front page of The Philadelphia Inquirer for five consecutive days. Her following on Twitter and Instagram has ballooned.”  Though Davis is causing this furor for her baseball skills, she has told reporters that her biggest dream is to play  basketball at the University of Connecticut one day.

While the world can’t get enough of her at the moment, Davis seems to be taking her newfound fame in stride.. When asked if she was enjoying herself, she told the Globe: “Yes I am. Sometimes it gets annoying, but I am enjoying it.” And how does she feel about this Sports Illustrated cover? “I don’t know. Kind of surprised, but I mean, it was fun,” she said.

 Davis takes the mound again tonight (August 20) at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN as her 2-0 Dragons face Las Vegas.

Check Out Mon’e at the post game press conference:

READ MORE: 

San Antonio Spurs Hire WNBA Player As First Paid Female Assistant Coach In The NBA

NBA’s Only Female Referee Discusses Her Experience [VIDEO]

Thank You ESPN, For Showing Us That Athletes Come In All Shapes & Sizes

 

Baseball , little league , Little League World Series , Mo’Ne Davis , Philadelphia

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
Christina Duren
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss
Captain Marvel Character Poster
‘Captain Marvel’ Is A Woman And She’s Here To Save The Universe
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
#BlackGirlMagic: Marsai Martin Becomes The Youngest Person To Have First-Look Deal At Universal
13 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Wanona Thomas
#BlackAIDSDay: ‘I No Longer Want To Hide Within Myself’
The 12th Annual Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - Day 1
Join Us In Miami For The Jazz In The Gardens Festival
Ciarra
#BlackAIDSDay: When It Comes To HIV, I Will Be Shameless
Aryah Lester
#BlackAIDSDay: How You Can Live With HIV With No Shame
Masonia Traylor
What This Young Mother Living With HIV Wants You To Know
20 itemsHBO Me Too Panel at Sundance 2019
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Terry Crews’ Take On Liam Neeson
5 itemsTaraji P. Henson
5 Movies We’re Looking Forward To In 2019
106 & Park Live
Joe Budden On Jussie Smollett Hate Crime: ‘Show Me Footage And I’ll Shut TF Up’
Being Mary Jane Premiere Screening and Party
‘Being Mary Jane’ Teaser Shows Mary Jane In A Wedding Dress
10 items
Happy Birthday! #TeamBeautiful’s Favorite Bob Marley Classics
17 itemsFormer House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams SOTU Response Showed Y’all President What Real Leadership Looks Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close