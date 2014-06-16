AM BUZZ: Kanye’s 1st Father’s Day; Bobbi Kristina & Bobby Brown Reunite & More…

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Father’s Day Pic Of Kanye & North

This is too much cuteness for our Monday morning! In case baby North turning one on Father’s Day (and the “low-key” party that Kim and Kanye threw for her) wasn’t enough for you to say, “Awwww,” this picture that Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram on Father’s Day the same day might.

She wrote for the caption: “This is what life is about! Our baby girl turned one today! We played so hard they passed out while we were watching the game! Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy in the world! The way you love our daughter and protect her makes me filled with so much love!#BestDayEver #Twins #HappyFathersDay#HappyBirthday”

We appreciate Kim for sharing intimate Daddy Kanye moments and we also appreciate Ciara for finally sharing a pic of baby Future on Father’s Day! How adorable is this little man? Aww being a father is totally the new black.

