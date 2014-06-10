Is Deep Conditioning Your Hair Really Necessary?

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

Whether your hair is relaxed or natural, you’ve probably been told that deep conditioning your hair is a part of a solid hair care regimen. Almost every product line on the market has a deep conditioning product, which leads us to assume that it must be done. However, deep conditioning products and treatments, whether done at home or in the salon, are often the most expensive out there. If you’re trying to have healthy hair and a healthy bank account, you may opt out. You may reason that with moisturizing shampoos and co-washes, detangling conditioners and leave-in conditioners, skipping the deep conditioning step won’t do any harm.

For me, I have long, thick, and color-treated hair so I can often use an entire jar of deep conditioner in one application. So deep conditioning on a weekly basis, depending on the product I use, can put a dent in my pocket – and I’m not here for that. I’m not here for dry, damaged hair either. But is deep conditioning really necessary? If so, how often should deep conditioning be done?

