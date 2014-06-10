CLOSE
HomeHot Hair

Is Deep Conditioning Your Hair Really Necessary?

Leave a comment

woman brushing her hair

Whether your hair is relaxed or natural, you’ve probably been told that deep conditioning your hair is a part of a solid hair care regimen. Almost every product line on the market has a deep conditioning product, which leads us to assume that it must be done. However, deep conditioning products and treatments, whether done at home or in the salon, are often the most expensive out there. If you’re trying to have healthy hair and a healthy bank account, you may opt out. You may reason that with moisturizing shampoos and co-washes, detangling conditioners and leave-in conditioners, skipping the deep conditioning step won’t do any harm.

MUST READ: Curly To Straight Without Any Heat Damage! Enter To Win A HAIRepir Kit From ORS

For me, I have long, thick, and color-treated hair so I can often use an entire jar of deep conditioner in one application. So deep conditioning on a weekly basis, depending on the product I use, can put a dent in my pocket – and I’m not here for that. I’m not here for dry, damaged hair either. But is deep conditioning really necessary? If so, how often should deep conditioning be done?

Read the rest here.

 

Hair , how to deep condition , natural hair tips , tips for natural hair

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
9 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
23 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Black Twitter Put J. Lo’s Motown Tribute In The Trash Where It Belonged
7 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments
22 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
Christina Duren
The Beautiful Brown Girls Brunch Club Is A Brunch Date You Don’t Want To Miss
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close