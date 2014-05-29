Karrueche Lands Top Spot On VH1′s ‘Notorious Side Chicks’ List & Calls It An Embarrassment

Myeisha Essex is in love with all things pop culture, thanks in large part to her hometown. This Los Angeles native has an encyclopedic knowledge of the entertainment industry and she loves a good trivia game. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies from Bennett College for Women and her master's from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Her work can be found in Sister 2 Sister, Harlem World Magazine, Clutch and on Essence.com. When she's not keeping up with the news or learning Beyonce's latest dance moves, she enjoys watching stand-up comedy on YouTube! Follow her on Instagram @more_about_me

Karrueche Tran landed the top spot on a list that she wants no association with. The 26-year-old beauty was named No. 1 on VH1’s most notorious side chicks list today, and she called it an embarrassment.

In the article, titled “Get Your Own Man! The 10 Side-Chickiest Side Chicks in Hip Hop,” VH1.com called Karrueche’s love triangle with Chris Brown and Rihanna a “tangled web.”

Unless you’ve been living under a boulder, you know that Breezy had an affair with aspiring model (aren’t they all) Karrueche while he was with Rihanna. Then, he and Riri broke up, and he wifed up Karrueche — but then promptly cheated on her with Rihanna, and then got back together with Tran. Rinse, repeat. The love triangle has inspired several years of bitter Twitter battles between the girls (Rihanna actually referred to the half-Vietnamese stunner as a “rice cake” in her duet with Brown, “Birthday Cake,” and then tweeted a pic of a rice cake wearing shades and gold hoop earrings), as well as beef between their two entourages — but Brown can’t seem to quit either of them. In a confessional video he released in 2012, he said as much. “Is there such a thing as loving two women?” Yeah, dude, but for your own sanity, just pick one.

Kae reacted to the article on Instagram, where she expressed her true feelings in a lengthy post. “When no one understands you.. they misinterpret you.. judge you.. label you.. this is embarrassing to see, but I can do nothing but laugh because at the end of the day you can say whatever you want about me,” she wrote.

“Label me however you please,” she added. “Your words do not define who I am. I’m happy with myself.. Flaws..wrong choices..mistakes and all and that’s all that matters. I usually don’t speak up on sh*t like this but whatever. I have family that has to see sh*t like this.”

She ended her post by saying. “I don’t even think we’re all on the same page as to what a “side chick” really is.. Either way (add the deuces emoji here).”

Other stars to make the list included Lil Kim for her affair with Biggie, Joseline Hernadaez for her relationship with Stevie J and Karrine Steffans for her mixxy business with Ja Rule.

