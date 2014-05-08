AM BUZZ: Queen Latifah’s New Role; Nelly & Floyd’s Ex Make It Official? & More,..

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Jada Pinkett-Smith Says Nothing Is Wrong With Willow Smith’s Controversial Picture

Jada Pinkett-Smith doesn’t see anything wrong with the photo of her 13-year-old daughter Willow Smith laying in bed with 20-year-old “Hannah Montana” star Moises Arias. “There was nothing sexual about that picture,” she said, defending her daughter’s honor. In fact, she called the people who think otherwise of the image as “covert pedophiles.”

While we don’t think of ourselves as such, we did have a problem with the photo. It just didn’t sit right with us. However, we understand that Jada and Will have a lax parenting style and who are we to judge how they raise their children. Therefore, we digress.

What would you have done if this was your daughter?

