Kevin McCall Denied Visitation Rights After Restraining Order By Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille filed a restraining order against her baby’s father Kevin McCall earlier this month and it appears that things have not gotten better between the two. According to reports, Eva has been given full custody of their daughter Marley and Kevin denied visitation rights.

“It is unfortunate that life has thrown a curve Into Eva’s life but as a responsible parent and adult she’s taking steps to ensure the safety and well-being of their child and herself,” a rep for Eva said.

Kevin is not allowed to come within 100 yards of Eva and Marley after he allegedly kicked down several doors in their home threatened to punch her and tried to snatch the baby out of Eva’s hands.

Days after the assault, Eva and McCall were photo’d together and posted the picture on Instagram with the hashtag #familyfirst.

Kevin isn’t the only celeb male to be caught up in domestic violence accusations. We announce earlier today that The Dream is being questioned for allegedly attacking his baby’s mother while she was pregnant. Columbus Short violated probation by ransacking his family home against court orders. Not to mention, the other countless acts of domestic violence that we’ve reported this week.

Sigh. What is happening to the male race?

