UPDATE: ‘L&HH’ Star Benzino Shot Multiple Times At His Mother’s Funeral

Rapper and reality star Benzino was shot during a funeral procession for his mother on a Massachusetts highway Saturday.

According to reports, the “Love & Hip Hip” star was hit in the arm and another bullet grazed his back. The alleged shooter was Benzino’s own nephew, 36-year-old Gai Scott. He reportedly pulled up in a car beside his uncle and shot his firearm.

After the shooting, Benzino got out of his SUV and he was transported to South Shore Hospital with non-fatal injuries, officials said. Scott was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder.

“There has been growing family tension between Raymond Scott and Gai Scott,” Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement. “At some point when the cars were side by side, Gai Scott fired several shots into the red Dodge SUV being driven by Raymond Scott.”

Zino (whose birth name is Raymond Scott) is currently in the hospital in stable condition. His friend and “L&HH Atlanta” co-star Stevie J made a trip to the Boston area to visit. They shared the following picture on Instagram.

“Feel much better, GOD IS REAL @luvheraltheaheart is my SOULMATE……. MY MOTHER TOUCHED ME, IM CERTAIN,” he wrote.

Earlier this week, the 48-year-old shared the sad news of his mother’s passing on Twitter.

“God knows I have been through alot in my life, BUT EVERY INCH OF GOOD, KINDNESS AND LOVE IN MY SOUL IS BECAUSE OF THIS WOMAN. A BIG PART OF ME IS LOST NOW AND I WILL NEVER BE THE SAME, MA WORDS CANT EXPRESS MY LOVE FOR YOU.I WILL MISS EVERY BREATHING MOMENT, I DON’T KNOW HOW I WILL CONTINUE KNOWING YOU ARE NOT HERE. Im lost.”

A former co-owner of The Source magazine, Benzino his best known as a member of rap group Made Men before becoming a solo artist.

We are at a loss for words. SMH.

