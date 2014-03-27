PM BUZZ: Tami Roman Hospitalized; Pastor Mase’s Shocking Double Life; Tamar Reads Kenya & More!

Tami Roman Rushed To The Hospital

We hope Tami gets well soon!

According to reports, “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman was rushed to the hospital yesterday after she passed out from stress and dehydration. Tami was diagnosed with diabetes and, along with her grueling schedule — working on a nail polish line, another reality TV show and a book — and projects, the pressure may have gotten the best of her.

“Tami is rehabilitating at a private hospital in Houston and is expected to make a full recovery. Tami is currently filming two TV shows, traveling back and forth between Houston & Los Angeles so her body became overwhelmed.”

The busy reality star will be hitting the small screen again with a co-staring role in Steven Spielberg’s TV series “Extent.”

Hopefully, Tami gets better soon so that she can bring her A-game to the new show.

Source

