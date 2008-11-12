GALLERY: Plastic Surgery Gone Wrong

Hang Mioku began her plastic surgery journey at the age of 28 and now at 48 she has completely disfigured her face. Some of the risky procedures Mioku took underwent were silicone injections into her face. The doctor who administered the injections even gave her a supply of silicone to inject at home. When the silicone ran out Mioku began injecting her face with cooking oil.

After appearing on television Mioku recieved enough donations to have corrective surgery to reservse the damage but unfortuately too much damage is done and she will never look like her former self. Click here for the rest of the story.

