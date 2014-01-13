PRESS PLAY: Shakira Ft. Rihanna ‘Can’t Remember To Forget You’

When Rihanna and Shakira announced their collaboration “Can’t Remember To Forget You,” we immediately compared the music move to Beyonce and Shakira’s “Beautiful Liar” but we have to admit…we’re just not feeling it. Maybe the video will change our mind.*cue Shakira body roll*
Listen, here:
MUST READ: Balmain Reveals Why They Choose Rihanna For Their New Campaign [VIDEO]
MUST READ: INSTADAILY: Rihanna’s Swanky Bad Gal New Year’s Celebration
Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful