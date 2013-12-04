23 Lust-Worthy Holiday Heels Under $200

Joy Adaeze is a Nigerian-American style blogger, fashion writer, and stylist who started her personal style blog, JoyLovesFashion.com in 2009. Since then, she has been listed as one of the top style bloggers by Essence in 2011 and 2012 and one of the top African fashion professions to follow on Instagram in 2013 by AfricaStyleDaily.com. Joy has also been featured in The New York Times, ELLE, Italian Vogue, French Vogue, Daily Front Row, and more. Check out her eclectic style and styling adventures on JoyLovesFashion.com and follow her on Instagram: @joy_adaeze and Twitter @joyadaeze!

The holidays are in full swing! This means tons of parties, dinners and get-togethers. Let’s plan your look, shall we? You may have already been thinking of a dress and a clutch, but definitely put some brand spanking new heels on the list too.

Here’s a collection of my favorite footwear to rock with your holiday ensembles. Everything from over-the-knee booties to pumps to strappy stilettos, from ASOS all the way to Topshop. Quick style tip: boots are incredibly chic and unexpected when paired with a pretty frock. These sexy shoes are all under $200, so pick one (or two or three)! Oh, and if you’re lusting for a pair under your tree, shoot this post over to the intended party (hint, hint).

Happy shopping (Psst, some of these babies are on sale)!

Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com

Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze

