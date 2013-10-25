AM BUZZ: ‘Kimye’ Agree On Prenup; Kandi Burruss Married; Paula & Robin Role Play & More…

“Kimye” Agree On Prenup

That was easy! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be love drunk over each other, but they both agree that they should sign prenuptial agreements in order to keep their assets separated if anything were to ever happen, ie: divorce. According to TMZ, the couple isn’t predicting that their marriage will end in turmoil, but are signing prenups just to be on the safe side. Kim Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian, who worked as a lawyer on the OJ Simpson trial, reiterated the importance of having concise contracts when money is involved. It looks like daddy’s little girl listened!

