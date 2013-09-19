PM BUZZ: Paula Twerks On Al Roker; Beyonce Fired Bodyguard After Lewd Act; Kordell Stewart Gay?

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Beyonce’s Bodyguard’s Lewd Act On Her Passport

Weeks before Beyonce’s former bodyguard, Norman “Dutch Giant” Oosterbroek, was killed by police, he was fired for performing a lewd act with Beyonce and Blue Ivy‘s passport photo. Oosterbroek hired a prostitute while he was in Vegas on duty with the Carters. The prostitute allegedly caught footage of the act and attempted to sell the evidence to tabloids.

Oosterbroek was fired after The Carters found out. He spiraled into a dangerous drug habit because he couldn’t get work that all eventually led to the incident that ultimately resulted in his death.

