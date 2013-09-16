CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

GET THE LOOK: Nene Leakes’ LBD and Embellished Statement Heels

Leave a comment

OK! TV Launch Celebration

Last week, Nene Leakes attended the OK! TV Launch Celebration in a long-sleeved black bodycon paired with black, white and rhinestone statement heels. She looked amazing! Nene is a master at dressing for her curvy figure and proves that you don’t have to be stick thin to look fabulous.

MUST READ: GET THE LOOK: Angela Simmons’ Snakeskin Jacket And Leather Skirt

Nene’s LBD look is timeless and chic for the long sleeve, season-less. Every woman needs a great LBD in their closet that will work for literally any event, day or night. Nene adds a pop of personality to the look with her statement heels and lip shaped clutch. Do the same with your look- add fun accessories and subtle pops of color or print to put your unique stamp on your outfit. To get you started, I’ve recreated Nene’s look in the 3 outfits below. Click the links to purchase!

Look #1: Reiss dress, L.A.M.B. heels
Nene Leakes' LBD Inspiration
This Reiss dress adds some punch with cool velvet panels. A pair of L.A.M.B. color/print blocked heels seal the deal.
Look #2: River Island dress, Tibi heels
Nene Leakes' LBD Inspiration
 
River Island cut out dress adds a sexy touch and these Tibi zebra print heels finish off the look fabulously.
Look #3: T by Alexander Wang dress, L.A.M.B. heels
Nene Leakes' LBD Inspiration
Pair a T by Alexander Wang dress with black and white colorbock L.A.M.B. heels for a cool and edgy look.
What do you think? To purchase any of these looks, click the highlighted links!
Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze
get the look , Nene Leakes

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
20 itemsNBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
The Trailer To Octavia Spencer’s Thriller ‘Ma’ Is Here And I Have A Few Questions
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience
Tori Franklin
Black History Makers Today: Tori Franklin Has Her Sights Set On Making It To The Olympics
Culture Fit Clothing
Introducing CultureFit: The Activewear By And For Black Women
9 items61st Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
Rhonda Ross Taking A Phone Call During The Grammys Was The Highlight Of The Show
23 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Black Twitter Put J. Lo’s Motown Tribute In The Trash Where It Belonged
7 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Alicia Keys Brings Out Michelle Obama + More Top Grammy Moments
22 items61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Grammy Awards
10 itemsamfAR New York Gala 2019 - Show
According To Michelle Rodriguez, Liam Neeson Can’t Be Racist Cause He Tongued Down Viola Davis In ‘Widows’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close