GET THE LOOK: Nene Leakes’ LBD and Embellished Statement Heels

Last week, Nene Leakes attended the OK! TV Launch Celebration in a long-sleeved black bodycon paired with black, white and rhinestone statement heels. She looked amazing! Nene is a master at dressing for her curvy figure and proves that you don’t have to be stick thin to look fabulous.

Nene’s LBD look is timeless and chic for the long sleeve, season-less. Every woman needs a great LBD in their closet that will work for literally any event, day or night. Nene adds a pop of personality to the look with her statement heels and lip shaped clutch. Do the same with your look- add fun accessories and subtle pops of color or print to put your unique stamp on your outfit. To get you started, I’ve recreated Nene’s look in the 3 outfits below. Click the links to purchase!

Look #1: Reiss dress, L.A.M.B. heels

This Reiss dress adds some punch with cool velvet panels. A pair of L.A.M.B. color/print blocked heels seal the deal.

Look #2: River Island dress, Tibi heels

River Island cut out dress adds a sexy touch and these Tibi zebra print heels finish off the look fabulously.

Look #3: T by Alexander Wang dress, L.A.M.B. heels

What do you think? To purchase any of these looks, click the highlighted links!