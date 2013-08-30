FAB OR FUG: Alicia Keys Reveals New Short Haircut [PHOTOS]

I now believe that Alicia Keys just doesn’t want any hair. She rocked out on a “Good Morning America” appearance this morning with a blunt much shorter cropped cut and even asked her fans for approval:
You ready for this??;-) #AliciaGMA pic.twitter.com/kmP2WSjhS4
— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) August 30, 2013
Beyond her hair, Alicia has been hard at work with celebrity fitness trainer, Jeanette Jenkins and her body is her trophy. With her curves on display, she wore a black high-neck meshed top with a bright pair of fuchsia trousers.
I’m still a fan of her long tresses and I think that flatters her best. But what do you think of Alicia’s new hair?
