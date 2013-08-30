FAB OR FUG: Alicia Keys Reveals New Short Haircut [PHOTOS]

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

I now believe that Alicia Keys just doesn’t want any hair. She rocked out on a “Good Morning America” appearance this morning with a blunt much shorter cropped cut and even asked her fans for approval:

Beyond her hair, Alicia has been hard at work with celebrity fitness trainer, Jeanette Jenkins and her body is her trophy. With her curves on display, she wore a black high-neck meshed top with a bright pair of fuchsia trousers.

I’m still a fan of her long tresses and I think that flatters her best. But what do you think of Alicia’s new hair?

