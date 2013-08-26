CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Rita Ora’s VMA Beauty

For the record, I was totally obsessed with Rita Ora‘s beauty look from the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. Celebrity makeup artist, Lucky Smyler created a fresh, vibrant natural look for her red carpet appearance.

“The vision was a statuesque sculpted beauty with minimal color. Rita is known for her bright red lips and cat lined eyes, I wanted to capture her features without the distraction of color. There was no eye liner tonight, no color on the eyes, and no color on the cheeks, the goal was to draw attention to her natural beauty.” – Celebrity Makeup Artist, Lucky Smyler

We chatted with Lucky, and he gave us the exclusive on how he created her look for the evening!

1) Skin – I prepped her face with Jurlique Purely Bright Day Moisturizer and doused her face with Caudalie Beauty Elixir. Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer in SX09 was blended all over as her foundation with a beauty blender sponge. The face was then set with Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Diffused Light. Finally Kevyn Aucoin Celestial Veil Powder in Candle Light was used in theT-zone as a spotlight effect.

2) Cheeks – Kevyn Aucoin Sculpting Powder in Medium was used to create more shape and contour, with a layer of Josie Moran Argan illuminizer on top.

3) Eyes – Smashbox Photo Finish Lid Primer was dabbed on before Makeup Forever Eyeshadow in #126 was applied all over the lid with Makeup Forever #164 lightly swept into the crease. Ardell individual lashes were precisely glued on with a final healthy coat of Dior Show Black Out Mascara.

4) Lips – Hourglass Lip Treatment Oil prepared the lips for three healthy coats of Tom Ford Lipstick in Blush Nude straight from the tube.

