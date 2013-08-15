When is New York Fashion Week? New York Fashion Week is a twice-yearly event held in February and September, and the next one runs from Sept. 5 to 12, 2013. Officially titled the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, the gathering of young and pretty people is the “single largest media event” in New York City, according to the official website, and it “provides top designers an international platform to showcase their collections.” In September 2013, that will mean an opportunity for fashion mavens to debut their Spring 2014 collections.

MUST SEE: The Best Of New York Fashion Week 2013

When is New York Fashion Week? New York Fashion Week unleashes its fabulousness on the Big Apple from Sept. 5 to 12, 2013, and during that time, the city will play host to numerous runway shows and swank after-parties. Although the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week is still weeks away, fashion writers have already begun looking ahead to the event, and in July, the design house Proenza Schouler announced it would hold its party on Wednesday at 8PM—the time slot it usually reserves for its fashion show.

The actual unveiling of the spring 2014 collection will come earlier in the day, at noon, and according to Fashionista.com, “the scheduling change also solidifies Proenza Schouler as a brand that’s reached the Marc Jacobs level of priority–meaning they can show wherever they want, whenever they want, and everyone will be there.”

MUST SEE: Celebrities At New York Fashion Week [PICS]

The question, “When is New York Fashion Week?” is one likely asked by folks who care about style and clothes, and they may be interested to know that this year’s event—which runs Sept. 5 to 12, as previously mentioned—will find another top designer, Tommy Hilfiger, changing up his tried-and-true formula. Instead of showing his designs on Sunday night of New York Fashion Week, as he usually does, Hilfiger will display his latest wares on the morning of Monday, Sept. 9, at Pier 94. What’s more, Hilfiger is scrapping his menswear show—a risky move, as Fashionista points out, since menswear “accounts for 60 percent of his business.”

Of course, knowing the answer to the question “When is New York Fashion Week?” isn’t enough. The key is to know the full schedule, and for that, sashay on over to the official Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week website and look at the rundown of events.

Also On HelloBeautiful: