Tips For Fighting The Flu

The flu is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. The best way to prevent the flu is by getting a flu vaccination each year.

Flu symptoms include:

fever

headache

extreme tiredness

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle aches

nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

If you have the flu or think you may be getting the flu, here are some easy steps to make a speedy recovery:

1. See your doctor: There are effective prescription drugs that can treat a flu if taken within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.

2. Rest, rest, rest. The number one way you will get better is to get as much sleep as possible.

3. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, at least eight glasses a day.

4. If you are having nausea and/or vomiting, avoid solid foods until the vomiting stops and you are able to hold down clear fluids.

5. Start off with chicken or vegetable broth and dry crackers once you feel like eating. These are both easy to digest.

6. Drink tea or herbal tea with honey to soothe your sore throat.

7. Take ibuprofen, aspirin or acetaminophen for fever, aches and pains. It’s okay to give children acetaminophen or ibuprofen, not aspirin.

8. Get rid of mucus by breathing in the steam from a container of hot water. Sitting in the bathroom with the shower running will also help clear your airways.

9. Choose an over-the-counter cough syrup based on your symptoms.

Also On HelloBeautiful: