Dope ’90s Fashion Bombs That You Should Rock Today [PHOTOS]

Ty Alexander is an experienced lifestyle writer with a portfolio covering a broad range of topics including fashion, beauty, health, fitness, bridal and celebrity. She's gained experience through working with notable publications like Style.com, Huffington Post, and XOJane. With a bubbly personality and a sassy voice to match, Ty is a budding online content editor eager to win the heart of every fashion and beauty girl. Known for her gorgeous grey tresses, she also edits her own fashion and lifestyle blog, GorgeousInGrey.com. Follow her on Twitter @gorgeousingrey

I remember being a teenager blasting Aaliyah and TLC from my pink Barbie boombox praying that my mother would ignore how loud it was just until the end of the song. When I finally got to 9th grade, my style was on tomboy overload with baggy overalls, graphic tee-shirts and leather bomber jackets.

Our love for comfort quickly became the style for that decade. Well fast forward to 2013, and you’re probably kicking yourself in the butt for thrifting your favorite pair of overalls (oh and those Mary Jane’s too). The ’90s is officially back, but now she’s chic and less tacky!

With the help of Nigerian-American Soul Singer/Songwriter Mary Akpa, we’ve got eight trends that we’re so happy to see get a second chance at style.

Check ’em out!

