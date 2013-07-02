CLOSE
Dope ’90s Fashion Bombs That You Should Rock Today [PHOTOS]

I remember being a teenager blasting Aaliyah and TLC from my pink Barbie boombox praying that my mother would ignore how loud it was just until the end of the song. When I finally got to 9th grade, my style was on tomboy overload with baggy overalls, graphic tee-shirts and leather bomber jackets.

Our love for comfort quickly became the style for that decade. Well fast forward to 2013, and you’re probably kicking yourself in the butt for thrifting your favorite pair of overalls (oh and those Mary Jane’s too). The ’90s is officially back, but now she’s chic and less tacky!

With the help of Nigerian-American Soul Singer/Songwriter Mary Akpa, we’ve got eight trends that we’re so happy to see get a second chance at style.

Check ’em out!

Top Fashion Trends From The ’90s [PHOTOS]
