A Girly Girl’s Guide To Watching The 2013 NBA Finals

Alright ladies, it’s NBA finals time! Whether or not you’re into sports, the majority of conversations you engage in with the opposite sex over the next few weeks will revolve around basketball. You don’t have to be a sports fanatic to partake in the excitement that everyone from your brother, to your dad, to your boyfriend or your crush will display over the next few weeks! You might even find yourself at a NBA watch party or at the local bar alongside die-hard Miami and San Antonio fans. However, if you’re like most girls, you probably don’t know too much about basketball, the NBA or the finals for that matter but I bet you know which player is Gabrielle Union’s boyfriend! If this is you, have no fear! For those of you that consider yourself to be a “girly girl” but still want to be able to enjoy the games with your boo or your guy friends, here’s our fun guide to becoming a basketball pro, or at least appearing to be!

1. Know who’s playing.

This seems like common sense, but there are a few ladies out there who actually have no idea who’s advanced into the final round. Don’t worry, that’s why we’re here! The Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs have advanced to the finals. While we’re at it, you might want to take the time to learn some of the key player’s names on both teams at least so when everyone in the bar begins talking about their favorite player, you’re not stuck looking clueless!

Fun Fact: Dwayne Wade paints his toe nails!

