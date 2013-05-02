Are You A MILF? True & Co’s New Ad Campaign Misses The Mark

Danielle Young boldly tells stories with heart, sass and humor. She peppers her writing with her larger-than-life personality, sharing her hilarious thoughts on pop culture, lifestyle topics and anything that affects Black women. Danielle loves words and strings them together to create multimedia content that will tug at your heart strings or give you belly-hurting laughs. Give her iced chai lattes, cheese and Netflix so she knows it's real. Danielle is pretty, witty, girl, worldly. She's one who likes to party, but comes home early.

The term “MILF–” or mom I’d like to f*ck, can be seen as a compliment, but often times, it’s not met with a shy smile and a thank you. It’s an uncomfortable compliment that only works for moms like Stifler’s from “American Pie.” Remember her?

U.S. lingerie retailer, True & Co is attempting to take over the acronym, creating a more positive connotation, changing the “F” in MILF from f*ck to fit, advertising their bra fitting services. Clever, or a crass?

Must Read: OH BABY: Our Favorite Pregnant Fashionistas (VIDEO)

It’s being reported that the campaign is part of the True & Co’s Mother’s Day promotion that is supposed to “celebrate the moms in our lives.” There’s so many ways to praise the woman in your life who is responsible for bringing you into the world, teaching you a thing or two about life and supporting you unconditionally for her entire life. I just don’t think using the not-so-flattering pun is the way to go. But, maybe if I knew the incentives of using True & Co’s MILF campaign, I’d change my mind.

When you visit True & Co, you’re encouraged to submit photos of your mom to be included in True’s online MILF Gallery. All entries will be included in a Mother’s Day contest, with the top prize being a $100 gift card for a bra make-over. You will also receive your very own MILF sticker tattoo to rock proudly.

Those all sound like the PERFECT gifts for Mother’s Day. Check out what some of True & Co’s customers think about this MILF campaign via their Facebook page:

Will you be submitting your mom to True & Co’s MILF campaign? Let’s discuss on Twitter!

Follow @HelloBeautiful to get daily updates on beauty, fashion and entertainment! — Hello Beautiful (@HelloBeautiful) October 3, 2012

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

Related Stories:

Women Desire Plastic Surgery Because They Want Arms Like Michelle Obama

New Study Confirms What We Already Know: Men Don’t Know A Thing About Women’s Emotions

Check Out This Gallery Of What 50 Black Women Wish For America!