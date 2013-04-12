CLOSE
HomeChick Chat

Chick Chat: Can We All Just Get Over Kim K’s Sex Tape Already?

Leave a comment

ray-j kim kardashian

In this week’s edition of Blank Stare News: Ray-J’s “I Hit It First”

On a seemingly blissful Friday, I, like everyone else in my office, patiently waited for 5 o’clock to hit and begin my 48 hours of freedom. But then, straight out of the conclaves of what the f*ck, Ray J releases a blurred photo of Kim Kardashian walking on a sandy beach in a bikini with the words “I Hit It First.”

Annoyance ensued.

With a screw-face to boot, I asked my coworkers and editors what prompted such a juvenile act? Did Kim throw shade I wasn’t aware of? Did Kanye and his Yves Saint Laurent-wearing goons step to Brandy’s little brother? The song seemed so unprovoked and random.

Must Read: Ratchet: 8 Other Ray J First We Give Zero F***s About

But once I put on my thinking snap back, I realized I was more upset at our society’s inability to allow women to make mistakes and move on from them.

Women are held to a much higher standard because it seems society has accepted the notion men will f*ck up. This is a given and to be expected. So women are then the proverbial “designated drivers.” The responsible ones. The ones that cannot make a mistake, and if we do honey chile honey chile!

Although his actions are elementary, douche bag-esque and proof men indeed get their periods too, I could somewhat understand where Ray J was coming from if Kim weren’t doing anything with her life. But that’s not the case.

Must Read: How Much Is Kim Kardashian Worth?

Kim’s net worth is estimated at $40 million. She banks $80,000 per episode on her E! Reality TV Show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” She has the Sears Kardashian Kollection, an OPI Nail Polish Line, owns four DASH boutiques, her own signature perfume, did the super sexy Super Bowl ad for her endorsement deal with Skechers, gets a check from Midori Liquer and has partnered up with ShoeDazzle.com, and QuickTrim, weigh-loss supplement.

And those aren’t half the endorsements Kim K is bringing in. Plain and simple, Kim’s a boss, but we don’t necessarily treat her like that.

Kim Kardashian , ray j

1 2Next page »

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
15 itemsWE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Lil’ Mo’s Husband Had The Dusty Braid Audacity To Facetime His Mistress On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Then Lie About It
38th Toronto Film Festival
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again, You Gon’ Lose Your Wife
25 items Trending US-politics-budget-migration-TRUMP
#FAKENationalEmergency: Y’all President Will Do And Say Anything To Get His Wall Built
48 itemsNAACP Image Award Nominations Announcement And TCA TV One/CLEO TV Programming Presentation
‘Black Panther’ Reigns Supreme With 17 NAACP Image Award Nominations
The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Empire' - Arrivals
Jussie Smollett Tells GMA’s Robin Roberts He’s ‘Pissed’ That People Don’t Believe Him
MOBO Awards Kelly
Y’all, Another Sex Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl Has Surfaced
25 itemsMCM x Super Bowl LIII
Safaree & Erica Mena Wear Matching Outfits + More Celebs Celebrate Valentine’s Day
NFL: AUG 03 Chargers Training Camp
Jahleel Addae Faces Backlash After Toasting To More ‘Light Skin Kids’ With White Fiancée
20 itemsNBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
The Trailer To Octavia Spencer’s Thriller ‘Ma’ Is Here And I Have A Few Questions
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close