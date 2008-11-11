Beyonce Premieres “I Am… Sasha Fierce” On MySpace Music

MySpace Music has the scoop on Beyonce’s new album, I Am… Sasha Fierce, a whole week before any other outlet can gain access. Today, music fans everywhere can listen to the entire album for free on the site, then visit Beyonce’s personal MySpace page to listen to music, watch videos, and look at more fly pics of B. Says Beyonce,

“I am happy that my fans will get to listen to my new album first at MySpace. I have put my heart and soul into ‘I AM…SASHA FIERCE’ and cannot wait to hear the feedback from the fans.”

Take a listen today and let us know what you think!

