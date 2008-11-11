GADGETS: Germ Eliminating Knife Block

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Cross contamination often occurs in the kitchen. Why ruin a good meal and get sick in the process? This useful tool ensures that food preparation is as safe as can be.

This stylish silver and black Germ Eliminating Knife Block helps to sanitize kitchen knives from spreading germs such as salmonella, listeria and other food-borne illnesses. The digital knife block blasts 20-second bursts of UV light in order to kill any residual germs that may be lingering. Other features include UV treatment that dries knives in the block, and a time shifter that allows sterilization instantly or every three hours.

$89.95 at Hammacher Schlemmer.

