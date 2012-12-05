Is Rihanna Engaged?

OK. Here's the deal: All I want to do is find the truth! And if I gotta go through every juicy pic, video, rumor, tweet and piece of good ol' trash talk to find it, I'm gonna do it...Read me if you dare. And if you got something sweet, send me a note!

Is she trying to tell us something? Our favorite bad gal Rihanna just posted a pic of a huge engagement ring on Instagram. Rumor has it that RiRi and Chris who are back together are planning to spend the Xmas holiday in her native island of Barbados and are planning to marry in a secret New Year’s Eve ceremony. She reportedly booked a five-star villa for the entire family which includes Chris and his mom, to try to convince her family that Chris is back on track to being the person she fell in love with.

While most of her fans may be happy about the reconciliation, there is one person who’s not too thrilled about the rumored wedding… Her mom.

“She called Rihanna to yell at her, asking what she’s doing with her life,” a source said.

This could be a sore topic for her mom as she endured domestic abuse at the hands of RiRi’s father. I’m sure her mom does not want to see this pattern repeated with her baby girl.

The couple have been flaunting their coupledom on Instagram recently all but confirming that the two have reunited.

So do we think RiRi is engaged? And is the middle finger a dig at Karrueche?

Guess we’ll have to wait until the New Year to see if the couple really did walk down the aisle.

Spotted at Hollyscoop

