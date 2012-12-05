CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

Is Rihanna Engaged?

Leave a comment

Is she trying to tell us something? Our favorite bad gal Rihanna just posted a pic of a huge engagement ring on Instagram.  Rumor has it that RiRi and Chris who are back together are planning to spend the Xmas holiday in her native island of Barbados and are planning to marry in a secret New Year’s Eve ceremony. She reportedly booked a five-star villa for the entire family which includes Chris and his mom, to try to convince her family that Chris is back on track to being the person she fell in love with.

While most of her fans may be happy about the reconciliation, there is one person who’s not too thrilled about the rumored wedding… Her mom.

“She called Rihanna to yell at her, asking what she’s doing with her life,” a source said.

This could be a sore topic for her mom as she endured domestic abuse at the hands of RiRi’s father. I’m sure her mom does not want to see this pattern repeated with her baby girl.

The couple have been flaunting their coupledom on Instagram recently all but confirming that the two have reunited.

MUST READ: The Mean People On Rihanna & Chris Brown’s Instagram

So do we think RiRi is engaged? And is the middle finger a dig at Karrueche?

Guess we’ll have to wait until the New Year to see if the couple really did walk down the aisle.

Spotted at Hollyscoop

MUST READ:Rihanna Steals The Victoria’s Secret Runway With Performance [VIDEO]

chris brown , rihanna

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
15 itemsWE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Lil’ Mo’s Husband Had The Dusty Braid Audacity To Facetime His Mistress On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Then Lie About It
38th Toronto Film Festival
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again, You Gon’ Lose Your Wife
25 items Trending US-politics-budget-migration-TRUMP
#FAKENationalEmergency: Y’all President Will Do And Say Anything To Get His Wall Built
48 itemsNAACP Image Award Nominations Announcement And TCA TV One/CLEO TV Programming Presentation
‘Black Panther’ Reigns Supreme With 17 NAACP Image Award Nominations
The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Empire' - Arrivals
Jussie Smollett Tells GMA’s Robin Roberts He’s ‘Pissed’ That People Don’t Believe Him
MOBO Awards Kelly
Y’all, Another Sex Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl Has Surfaced
25 itemsMCM x Super Bowl LIII
Safaree & Erica Mena Wear Matching Outfits + More Celebs Celebrate Valentine’s Day
NFL: AUG 03 Chargers Training Camp
Jahleel Addae Faces Backlash After Toasting To More ‘Light Skin Kids’ With White Fiancée
20 itemsNBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
The Trailer To Octavia Spencer’s Thriller ‘Ma’ Is Here And I Have A Few Questions
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close