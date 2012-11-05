106th & Park Host Paigion Shines At Black Girls Rock [PHOTOS]

New 106&Park host Paigion shined on the Red Carpet at Black Girls Rock in a beautiful strapless sweet heart shaped neckline beaded JOVANI dress with long sheek locks compliments of Bella Dream Hair and high fashion white stiletto nails by Shauwn Diva.
Black Girls Rock which was hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Regina King will re-air on BET November 8th at 8p/7c.
Flashback: Top 5 Moments From BET’s 2011 “Black Girls Rock”
Check out more photos of Paigion and the new 106 and Park crew at Black Girls Rock in the gallery below!
Must See: FAB OR FUG: Ciara’s Black Tuxedo Suit At Black Girls Rock!
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful