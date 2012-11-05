106th & Park Host Paigion Shines At Black Girls Rock [PHOTOS]

Meet Ashley Christine Trybula, or more personally known as AC. AC is a media personality who currently leads a team of passionate curators as a Digital Program Director for iHeartMedia super-serving over a quarter billion consumers every month. Outside of her editorial duties, AC serves as a multimedia personality who broadcasts around the United States, taking her audience to the industry’s biggest events, concerts and award shows as well as leading various community focused movements that call for change of today’s injustices. You can find AC on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @ACThePlug!

New 106&Park host Paigion shined on the Red Carpet at Black Girls Rock in a beautiful strapless sweet heart shaped neckline beaded JOVANI dress with long sheek locks compliments of Bella Dream Hair and high fashion white stiletto nails by Shauwn Diva.

Black Girls Rock which was hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and Regina King will re-air on BET November 8th at 8p/7c.

Check out more photos of Paigion and the new 106 and Park crew at Black Girls Rock in the gallery below!

