Bobbi Kristina & Boyfriend Nick Gordon Involved In Car Accident

Nick Gordon and Bobbi Kristina

Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon were involved in a bad car accident over the weekend that totaled Nick’s 2012 Camaro. According to TMZ, the car was found outside the apartment he and Bobbi share with a front tire missing; the front bumper torn off and airbags deployed.

Supposedly the couple were having an argument before the accident occurred. The cops found the car when they arrived at the couple’s residence to answer a noise complaint, but got no response from the couple.

We’re glad no one was seriously hurt, but someone needs to tell these two you don’t argue and drive!

