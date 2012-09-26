Bobbi Kristina & Boyfriend Nick Gordon Involved In Car Accident

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Bobbi Kristina and Nick Gordon were involved in a bad car accident over the weekend that totaled Nick’s 2012 Camaro. According to TMZ, the car was found outside the apartment he and Bobbi share with a front tire missing; the front bumper torn off and airbags deployed.

Supposedly the couple were having an argument before the accident occurred. The cops found the car when they arrived at the couple’s residence to answer a noise complaint, but got no response from the couple.

We’re glad no one was seriously hurt, but someone needs to tell these two you don’t argue and drive!

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook for the latest celebrity news & gossip!

MUST READ:

Bobbi Kristina & Nick Gordon Get Their Own Apartment

Bobbi Kristina Professes Love For Her Brother/Boyfriend