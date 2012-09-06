Bobbi Kristina & Nick Gordon Get Their Own Apartment

Most people who aren’t supposed to be together and are sneaking around usually rent a hotel room, but if you’re Bobbi Kristina you get a new apartment. Bobbi K and her brolover Nick Gordon who have been living together in Whitney’s mansion, have gotten a love nest they can call their own.
Bobbi K took to Twitter to share the news:
Now why did Bobbi feel the need to move out of the only home she’s ever known? I guess this is code for “Nick and I can do whatever we want to do without feeling guilty doing it in the house we grew up in.”
This cannot end well!
