Bobbi Kristina & Nick Gordon Get Their Own Apartment

Most people who aren’t supposed to be together and are sneaking around usually rent a hotel room, but if you’re Bobbi Kristina you get a new apartment. Bobbi K and her brolover Nick Gordon who have been living together in Whitney’s mansion, have gotten a love nest they can call their own.

Bobbi K took to Twitter to share the news:

SOOOO happy to be in nick & I's BRANDNEWAPARTMENT !:) it's our secret #EuphoriaUtopia hideaway (; Nicholas,oh how Iloveyou(: #veryhappy Xxo — Bobbi Kristina H.G. (@REALbkBrown) September 6, 2012

Now why did Bobbi feel the need to move out of the only home she’s ever known? I guess this is code for “Nick and I can do whatever we want to do without feeling guilty doing it in the house we grew up in.”

This cannot end well!

