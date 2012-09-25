Gloria Govan & Matt Barnes Get Married In Vegas

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Gloria Govan is officially a basketball wife! Gloria Govan and Matt Barnes tied the knot in Vegas over the weekend. According to VH1blog.com, the two were in Vegas for her sister Laura’s birthday when they decided to get hitched. The couple, who shares twin boys, reportedly were married at the Little Church of The West, a renowned wedding chapel, before family and friends on Sunday.

Matt who was recently traded to the LA Clippers chose DeAndre Jordan as his best man,and fellow ballers Chris Paul and Blake Griffin were reportedly at the wedding.

Congrats to the couple!

