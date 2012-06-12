CLOSE
Home

Fun Activities For That Special Dad In Your Life

Leave a comment

Father’s Day is a celebration. No, men don’t deserve a special award for fathering their children, but they do deserve to be shown appreciation for their roles in our lives. With Father’s Day right around the corner. Here are some great activities for that special dad in your life.

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook To Keep Up With MommyBeautiful!

 

1. Sports Outing– Rather if that special dad in your life likes Golf, Basketball, Baseball, etc. Try to snag some great tickets to a game or find a local range/court/field to play.

2. Day Boat Trip– What dad wouldn’t like a boat trip? Groupon or Google Offers has some great deals right now on day boating trips.

3. Fishing – Whether you take a day trip on a small boat or deep sea boating. Fishing is always fun and dads love it! Great bonding experience too!

Must Read: 5 Hottest Things To Do In ATL This Summer

4. Spa Day – Even dads like to get pampered too. Book him a day at the spa.

5. Shopping– Let dad be the lead this time and let him choose the stores that he wants to go into.

6. Car show –  Car shows are very popular during the summer. Check your local listings for car shows in your areas.

7. Picnic/ Camping – Plan a weekend getaway trip to camp grounds or plan a picnic at a local park.

Related Links:

Black Fathers Need To Step It Up For Black Daughters

Finding the Perfect Nanny For Your Child

Check Out This Gallery Of Celebs Showing Their Dads Love!

Father's Day , parenting

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
15 itemsWE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Lil’ Mo’s Husband Had The Dusty Braid Audacity To Facetime His Mistress On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Then Lie About It
38th Toronto Film Festival
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again, You Gon’ Lose Your Wife
25 items Trending US-politics-budget-migration-TRUMP
#FAKENationalEmergency: Y’all President Will Do And Say Anything To Get His Wall Built
48 itemsNAACP Image Award Nominations Announcement And TCA TV One/CLEO TV Programming Presentation
‘Black Panther’ Reigns Supreme With 17 NAACP Image Award Nominations
The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Empire' - Arrivals
Jussie Smollett Tells GMA’s Robin Roberts He’s ‘Pissed’ That People Don’t Believe Him
MOBO Awards Kelly
Y’all, Another Sex Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl Has Surfaced
25 itemsMCM x Super Bowl LIII
Safaree & Erica Mena Wear Matching Outfits + More Celebs Celebrate Valentine’s Day
NFL: AUG 03 Chargers Training Camp
Jahleel Addae Faces Backlash After Toasting To More ‘Light Skin Kids’ With White Fiancée
20 itemsNBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
The Trailer To Octavia Spencer’s Thriller ‘Ma’ Is Here And I Have A Few Questions
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo After Gentrified Motown Performance, Says Critics Are Setting Us Back ‘A Hundred Years’
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Michelle Obama’s Mother Doesn’t Think She A ‘Real Star’
Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Two And Injures Others
#BlackLivesMatter: Aspiring Rapper Asleep In Car Shot And Killed By Police
17 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Slay! Beyonce’s 2019 Fashion Is Killing The Game
Michelle Obama Becoming
This 6th Grade Class Turned Themselves Into Iconic Book Covers For Black History Month
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close