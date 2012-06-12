Fun Activities For That Special Dad In Your Life

Father’s Day is a celebration. No, men don’t deserve a special award for fathering their children, but they do deserve to be shown appreciation for their roles in our lives. With Father’s Day right around the corner. Here are some great activities for that special dad in your life.

1. Sports Outing– Rather if that special dad in your life likes Golf, Basketball, Baseball, etc. Try to snag some great tickets to a game or find a local range/court/field to play.

2. Day Boat Trip– What dad wouldn’t like a boat trip? Groupon or Google Offers has some great deals right now on day boating trips.

3. Fishing – Whether you take a day trip on a small boat or deep sea boating. Fishing is always fun and dads love it! Great bonding experience too!

4. Spa Day – Even dads like to get pampered too. Book him a day at the spa.

5. Shopping– Let dad be the lead this time and let him choose the stores that he wants to go into.

6. Car show – Car shows are very popular during the summer. Check your local listings for car shows in your areas.

7. Picnic/ Camping – Plan a weekend getaway trip to camp grounds or plan a picnic at a local park.

