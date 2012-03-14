Alima Fofana Is A Fashion Ninja

Alima Fofana stepped in to the fashion scene earlier this year stealthily like a ninja. The mysterious model with a rich café au lait complexion graced the cover of the Feb 2012 issue of Elle Italia and has been lauded as a new face to watch ever since.

There isn’t much information known about the fashion newbie but she’s signed to Women Management Models and has graced the cover of Elle once again, for the March 2012 Greek edition. The 5’10 beauty is just getting started and already has fashion blogs buzzing about her presence on the scene. Google her, the pictures do all the talking.

