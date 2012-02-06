M.I.A Middle Finger Upstages Madonna At Super Bowl

While performing with Madonna during the half time show, M.I.A appeared to flip the bird to millions of viewers during last night’s Super Bowl half time show. With one foot up a podium, M.I.A rapped: ‘I don’t give a s***’ and gave the finger during the trio’s live performance of Madonna’s new song, “Give Me All Your Luvin.”

While it seems all eyes were on Madonna aka the “crypt keeper with pom poms” for a scandalous moment, the broadcasters were caught slightly off guard by M.I.A and scrambled to obscure the gesture in time.

Take a look:

