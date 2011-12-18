Deion Sanders Files For Divorce!

After months of rumors and speculation, Deion Sanders revealed that he did indeed file for divorce from wife Pilar! This comes after 12 years of marriage and three beautiful children together!

Sanders tells TMZ.com “Pilar and I have decided to end our marriage and move on to the next phase of our individual lives with mutual respect. We are friends and our top priority has and will continue to be the well-being of our children.” he continues, “We arrived at this decision prayerfully and carefully in order to be able to pursue what is in both of our best personal interests.”

