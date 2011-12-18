CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

Deion Sanders Files For Divorce!

Leave a comment

deion sanders pilarAfter months of rumors and speculation, Deion Sanders revealed that he did indeed file for divorce from wife Pilar! This comes after 12 years of marriage and three beautiful children together!

Janet Jackson Opens Up About The New Man In Her Life [AUDIO]

Sanders tells TMZ.com “Pilar and I have decided to end our marriage and move on to the next phase of our individual lives with mutual respect. We are friends and our top priority has and will continue to be the well-being of our children.” he continues, “We arrived at this decision prayerfully and carefully in order to be able to pursue what is in both of our best personal interests.”

Deion Sanders Says He & Pilar Were Discussing Separation

Pilar Sanders On Divorce Filing: “It’s Unfortunate” [EXCLUSIVE]

Deion Sanders Serves Pilar Divorce Papers

Deion Sanders , Pilar

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
26 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Meghan Markle Tribute
Listen To Black Women
Listen To Black Women| Why Are Black Women Being Left Out Of The Mass Incarceration Conversation?
Blackbird Film Fest
Welp! Mo’Nique Shares Edited Clip Of Her Steve Harvey Interview, Titled ‘Selling Out’
20 itemsPost Malone's '2018 American Music Awards' Hosted By John Terzian And Dre London At Harriet's In West Hollywood
Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods
15 items Trending US-POLICE-RACISM-UNREST
#JusticeForTamlaHorsford: Why And How Did This Mother Of Five Really Die At An Adult Sleepover?
7 itemsThe Bobby Debarge Story
TV One Announces Production On ‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ With Adrian Marcel, Lloyd & Big Boi
Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama An ‘Ape In Heels’ Defrauded FEMA Of $18K
Street Style - New York Fashion Week February 2019 - Day 5
#NYFWNOIR: Street Style Looks That Made Us Do A Double Take At NYFW
23 itemsTristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods
Whew Chile: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He’s (Allegedly) Caught Cheating With Kylie’s Best Friend Jordyn Woods
20 items Trending Hangman's noose
Just Reschedule Black History Month! Burberry Apologizes For Noose Hoodie
17 itemsKnott's Scary Farm And Instagram's Celebrity Night - Arrivals
This Beautiful Youtube Vlogger Is Trending Because She Spent $700 On Box Braids & The Internet Was Like Nah
22 itemsBuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York Ð February 24, 2017
Critics Tried To Shame Malia Obama For Drinking Rosé, And Black Twitter Came Ready To Fight
20 itemsSteve Harvey - Family Fued Live
Steve Harvey Apologizes, Claiming He Misspoke During His Conversation With Mo’Nique
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SMOLLETT-CELEBRITY-TELEVISION
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’ Attack
15 itemsWE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Lil’ Mo’s Husband Had The Dusty Braid Audacity To Facetime His Mistress On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Then Lie About It
38th Toronto Film Festival
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again, You Gon’ Lose Your Wife
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close