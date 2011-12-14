CLOSE
Home

How To Avoid Unexpected Wedding Guests

Leave a comment

After you’ve selected your wedding invitations, you start to stress about who will show up. Will guests RSVP? Will they bring extra people with them? Will I end up with enough tables and chairs?

No bride wants to have THAT wedding. You know…the one where people talk about you like a dog and how you didn’t have enough seating and you ran out of food, etc.

There’s an easy way to avoid the drama. It starts with the printing of your invitations. I suggest that all of my brides include a line where guests indicate the total number of people who will be attending. Granted, the invitation may only be addressed to Mr. and Mrs. John Smith. You would assume that only Mr. and Mrs. John Smith will be attending, right? WRONG. I’ve done sooooo many events where Mr. and Mrs. Smith show up with a couple of extra guests…maybe their house guests who happen to be in town the weekend of your wedding.

I like for guests to tell me in advance that they are going to do something inappropriate. That way, I have time to correct the issue. If Mr. and Mrs. Smith indicate on their response card that a total of four guests will be attending (instead of the two guests you were anticipating,) you or your planner can contact the Smiths. What you say to them might sound something like this:

Click For Tips To Avoid Unexpected Guests

What Start Time Do I Put On My Wedding Invitation?

5 Things You Probably Didn’t Factor Into Your Wedding Budget

bride , Guests , Invitations , reception , wedding

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
26 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Meghan Markle Tribute
Listen To Black Women
Listen To Black Women| Why Are Black Women Being Left Out Of The Mass Incarceration Conversation?
Blackbird Film Fest
Welp! Mo’Nique Shares Edited Clip Of Her Steve Harvey Interview, Titled ‘Selling Out’
20 itemsPost Malone's '2018 American Music Awards' Hosted By John Terzian And Dre London At Harriet's In West Hollywood
Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods
15 items Trending US-POLICE-RACISM-UNREST
#JusticeForTamlaHorsford: Why And How Did This Mother Of Five Really Die At An Adult Sleepover?
7 itemsThe Bobby Debarge Story
TV One Announces Production On ‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ With Adrian Marcel, Lloyd & Big Boi
Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama An ‘Ape In Heels’ Defrauded FEMA Of $18K
Street Style - New York Fashion Week February 2019 - Day 5
#NYFWNOIR: Street Style Looks That Made Us Do A Double Take At NYFW
23 itemsTristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods
Whew Chile: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He’s (Allegedly) Caught Cheating With Kylie’s Best Friend Jordyn Woods
20 items Trending Hangman's noose
Just Reschedule Black History Month! Burberry Apologizes For Noose Hoodie
17 itemsKnott's Scary Farm And Instagram's Celebrity Night - Arrivals
This Beautiful Youtube Vlogger Is Trending Because She Spent $700 On Box Braids & The Internet Was Like Nah
22 itemsBuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York Ð February 24, 2017
Critics Tried To Shame Malia Obama For Drinking Rosé, And Black Twitter Came Ready To Fight
20 itemsSteve Harvey - Family Fued Live
Steve Harvey Apologizes, Claiming He Misspoke During His Conversation With Mo’Nique
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SMOLLETT-CELEBRITY-TELEVISION
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’ Attack
15 itemsWE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Lil’ Mo’s Husband Had The Dusty Braid Audacity To Facetime His Mistress On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Then Lie About It
38th Toronto Film Festival
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again, You Gon’ Lose Your Wife
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close