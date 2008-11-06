Sex And The City Returns

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Get out your Manolos and stir up some Cosmos. The girls of Sex And The City are returning to a theater near you.

According to reports, Kim Cattrall broke the news that there will be a sequel this year’s box office and marketing hit, “Sex and the City: The Movie.” Find out more here.

