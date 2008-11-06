CLOSE
Sex And The City Returns

Get out your Manolos and stir up some Cosmos.  The girls of Sex And The City are returning to a theater near you.

According to reports, Kim Cattrall broke the news that there will be a sequel this year’s box office and marketing hit, “Sex and the City: The Movie.” Find out more here.

