Whitney Houston’s Family Holds “Intervention” For Bobbi Kristina

Bobbi Kristina‘s family and friends held an intervention because they fear Whitney’s daughter has reportedly been hitting the bottle hard, smoking weed and popping pills in the wake of Whitney’s sudden passing on Feb. 11.

“Everyone is worried sick about Krissy,” one insider said. “Her aunt Pat got a number of her friends and family to come to Atlanta and have a serious talk with her about her sobriety.”

But her immediate family fear the intervention didn’t have much of an impact.

“There were lots of tears, but Bobbi Kristina didn’t listen,” the source said.

The family has now turned to Whitney’s mentor, music legend Clive Davis to see if he can convince aspiring singer Bobbi Kristina to get her act together.

We really don’t want Bobbi Kristina to have the same tragic ending her mother had.

