CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

Whitney Houston’s Family Holds “Intervention” For Bobbi Kristina

Leave a comment

Bobbi Kristina‘s family and friends held an intervention because they fear Whitney’s daughter has reportedly been hitting the bottle hard, smoking weed and popping pills in the wake of Whitney’s sudden passing on Feb. 11.

“Everyone is worried sick about Krissy,” one insider said. “Her aunt Pat got a number of her friends and family to come to Atlanta and have a serious talk with her about her sobriety.”

But her immediate family fear the intervention didn’t have much of an impact.

“There were lots of tears, but Bobbi Kristina didn’t listen,” the source said.

The family has now turned to Whitney’s mentor, music legend Clive Davis to see if he can convince aspiring singer Bobbi Kristina to get her act together.

We really don’t want Bobbi Kristina to have the same tragic ending her mother had.

Bobbi Kristina & Boyfriend Nick Gordon Announce Their Relationship At BBQ

Tyler Perry Gives Bobbi Kristina A Job

Whitney Houston’s Daughter Bobbi Kristina Rushed To Hospital

Bobbi Kristina Released From Hospital, Bobby Brown On His Way To Her Side

Whitney & Bobby’s Daughter Bobbi Kristina Caught Snorting Coke!

Bobbi Kristina

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
20 items Trending Hangman's noose
Just Reschedule Black History Month! Burberry Apologizes For Noose Hoodie
17 itemsKnott's Scary Farm And Instagram's Celebrity Night - Arrivals
This Beautiful Youtube Vlogger Is Trending Because She Spent $700 On Box Braids & The Internet Was Like Nah
22 itemsBuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York Ð February 24, 2017
Critics Tried To Shame Malia Obama For Drinking Rosé, And Black Twitter Came Ready To Fight
20 itemsSteve Harvey - Family Fued Live
Steve Harvey Apologizes, Claiming He Misspoke During His Conversation With Mo’Nique
US-ENTERTAINMENT-CRIME-SMOLLETT-CELEBRITY-TELEVISION
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’ Attack
15 itemsWE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Lil’ Mo’s Husband Had The Dusty Braid Audacity To Facetime His Mistress On ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Then Lie About It
38th Toronto Film Festival
La La To Carmelo: If You Cheat Again, You Gon’ Lose Your Wife
25 items Trending US-politics-budget-migration-TRUMP
#FAKENationalEmergency: Y’all President Will Do And Say Anything To Get His Wall Built
48 itemsNAACP Image Award Nominations Announcement And TCA TV One/CLEO TV Programming Presentation
‘Black Panther’ Reigns Supreme With 17 NAACP Image Award Nominations
The Paley Center For Media's 33rd Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Empire' - Arrivals
Jussie Smollett Tells GMA’s Robin Roberts He’s ‘Pissed’ That People Don’t Believe Him
MOBO Awards Kelly
Y’all, Another Sex Tape Of R. Kelly Allegedly Urinating On A 14-Year-Old Girl Has Surfaced
25 itemsMCM x Super Bowl LIII
Safaree & Erica Mena Wear Matching Outfits + More Celebs Celebrate Valentine’s Day
NFL: AUG 03 Chargers Training Camp
Jahleel Addae Faces Backlash After Toasting To More ‘Light Skin Kids’ With White Fiancée
20 itemsNBC's '76th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals
The Trailer To Octavia Spencer’s Thriller ‘Ma’ Is Here And I Have A Few Questions
The construction of a memorial begins for Jasmine Sanders with a child's scooter a teddy bear on th
Black Grandmother Fights Off Machete-Wielding Robbers With Scooter
25 itemsBlackbird Film Fest
Mo’Nique Didn’t Slap Steve Harvey, But She Should Have For Being Told To ‘Play The Game’
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close