Spice It Up: Wall Mounted Spice Rack

In most kitchens, space is often hard to find. You’ve got the obligatory toaster, microwave, coffee maker, etc. If you have more than 2 spices in your cabinets, then you need to get a spice rack. Save space and get organized with this wall mounted spice rack.This 12-jar stainless steel magnetic spice rack from chiasso.com is the answer to help keep all your spices organized and easily accessible. Stainless spice jars stick to stainless steel wall-mounted “rack.” Remove lid to get a pinch or twist to sprinkle just a dash. Glass lids also allow you to see contents.

$118 at chiasso.com

