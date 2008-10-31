CLOSE
HomeStyle & Beauty

Spice It Up: Wall Mounted Spice Rack

Leave a comment

In most kitchens, space is often hard to find. You’ve got the obligatory toaster, microwave, coffee maker, etc. If you have more than 2 spices in your cabinets, then you need to get a spice rack. Save space and get organized with this wall mounted spice rack.This 12-jar stainless steel magnetic spice rack from chiasso.com is the answer to help keep all your spices organized and easily accessible. Stainless spice jars stick to stainless steel wall-mounted “rack.” Remove lid to get a pinch or twist to sprinkle just a dash. Glass lids also allow you to see contents.

$118 at chiasso.com

chiasso , Magnetic , Spice Rack , stainless steel , wall mounted

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close