It's The End Of The Road For Astro & Drew On "The X-Factor USA"

Last night on X-Factor was the end of the road for Astro. It looked like he learned his lesson from the tantrum he threw with the judges on the previous week’s episode because he seemed to handle the news of his defeat very well. Before leaving the stage, he was sure to let the audience know that he has a girl that lives in Cali that he will miss very much. How cute. I’m sure we will be seeing more of Astro in the near future.

Other than Astro, Drew Ryniewicz, who was very teary eyed as she faced off against Marcus Canty, was also eliminated from last night’s episode after America decided that Marcus’ performance was better than hers.

The remaining acts include Josh Krajcik, Melanie Amaro and Rachel Crow who performed a rendition of The Jacksons’ “Can You Feel It” in which the judges called her worst performance of the season

Check out a clip from last nights episode.

