VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Can Smokey Find the 32 Black People in Wasilla, Alaska?

Smokey Fontaine, the fearless leader of BlackPlanet.com, recently found out that there were 32 Black people in Wasilla, Alaska — the hometown of Republican vice-presidential nominee, Gov. Sarah Palin.

Black folks in Alaska? How did they get there? Who would they be voting for? See the cold truth as Smokey flies to America’s Icebox to find them.

Now, the premiere episode of the BlackPlanet Universe Video Exclusive, “On The Road with Smokey Fontaine.”

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE VIDEO!

