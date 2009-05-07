Home

Russell Simmons “Open Letter” To Kimora

Seems like everyone is writing open letters these day.  We had Diddy’s stepson Quincy writing one to this biological dad, Al B Sure and now Russell Simmons have penned one for his baby mama Kimora Lee Simmons.

Russell recently wrote a Mother’s Day appreciation letter to Kimora:

To all the fathers out there, it’s almost Mother’s Day, so you better start thinking about doing the right thing…Flowers, dinner, breakfast in bed, tuition, something special…

Everyone knows Kimora Lee Simmons as a fashion model, author, the genius behind Baby Phat, President and creative director for Phat Fashions, philanthropist, reality television star, talk show host, top model judge…the list goes on and on. To me, she has been my partner, best friend, consultant, confidant and basically the greatest mother I could ever hope for, for my daughters. I feel so blessed to continue to have such a great personal and professional relationship with her. Every time I spend time with our girls, I credit her for giving them their manners, thoughtfulness, intelligence, beauty and kindness.

Kimora and Djimon shop for baby

A lot of you fathers, if you look deeply inside of yourself, you will find the support system in your baby’s mama, that allows you the freedom to sleep at night. Even though you are partly disconnected from the daily process of raising your children, you can trust that she’s getting the job done. So celebrate your baby’s mama, as I do! I know damn well, I’m grateful for my babies’ mama.

Happy Mother’s Day Kimora! You are loved, appreciated and celebrated!

All my love,

Russell

This was sweet!!! Fellas do the right thing.

Here are some pics of the couple in happier times before the divorce:

