Sauce It Up: Bonjour Sauce Pan

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Every kitchen needs a good saucepan, and while I’m not like the average consumer who buys 10-piece cookware sets where everything has to match, I do like finding new pots and pans made from different materials.

The saucepan gets a lot of use in my kitchen. I make lots of sauces, and the pan itself is just deep enough to steam veggies, heat up soup, and reheat leftovers. I recently got my hands on this Bonjour 3-quart stainless steel saucepan, and couldn’t wait to try it out.

I decided to make a red wine sauce with mustard and thyme to pour over the chicken I was having for dinner. The saucepan heated up evenly, held the heat and looked great while doing it, thanks to the two layers of polished stainless steel. And yes, the sauce wasn’t too bad either.

This saucepan is sturdy, simple and elegant and, since the entire surface is stainless steel, clean up is much easier.

$130 at bonjour.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: