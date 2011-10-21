Mariah & Nick Finish Each Other’s Sentences In "20/20" Preview

Not only do Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon show off their twins on tonight’s episode of “20/20,” but they also give us a sneak peek into their cutesy side as couple. Three years after marrying, the two are still smitten, finishing each other’s sentences, and looking to each other (literally).

Watch the two talk to Barbara Walters about the fear they felt when they found out they were having twins and singing and reading to the babies while in the womb:

