Knock It Off: It’s Tee Time Voters!

Everyone is rocking a political graphic tee this year, even your favorite celebrities. The choice is yours to take advantage of this bargain, splurge on the original or even pass on the shirt altogether. Just don’t pass up your chance to be a part of history; get out and VOTE on Election Day, November 4th, 2008!

FANTASY: Sociology Rock The Vote Tee in Rave Pink

eModa.com Price: $48.00

REALITY: dELiAs “My Vote Rocks” Tee

Delias Price: $9.99

Also On HelloBeautiful: