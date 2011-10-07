CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

Unwed Pregnancy Could Cost Fantasia Her Mahalia Jackson Role

Leave a comment

FantasiaFantasia may not get to play the role of Mahalia Jackson after all. Members of the legendary gospel singer’s estate are appalled that Fanny is pregnant and and not married, according to the NY Post.

Also, producers are reportedly upset that she didn’t reveal her pregnancy until she was four months along and instead claimed she was “putting on weight” for the role.

Executive producer of the film Adrian Taylor said: “The family thinks if Fantasia plays the role, it’s going to sully the name of Mahalia. They think she’s got the wrong image, having a child out of wedlock.”

As if having a baby with a married man hasn’t ruined Fanny’s rep already, now it’s ruining Mahalia’s.

Fantasia Reveals Sex Of The Baby!

Pregnant Fantasia Cancels Show, Goes On Bed Rest!

fantasia , Hot Stories

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
8 itemsNorth Carolina v Duke
Obama’s Swag Drip Too Hard At the UNC v Duke Game Last Night
26 items Trending Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show
Black Twitter Goes Apesh*t Over Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Meghan Markle Tribute
Candid Portrait of a Young Black Woman
New York City Releases An Anti-Hair Discrimination Guideline For People of Color
Listen To Black Women
Listen To Black Women| Why Are Black Women Being Left Out Of The Mass Incarceration Conversation?
Blackbird Film Fest
Welp! Mo’Nique Shares Edited Clip Of Her Steve Harvey Interview, Titled ‘Selling Out’
20 itemsPost Malone's '2018 American Music Awards' Hosted By John Terzian And Dre London At Harriet's In West Hollywood
Caught Up In Controversy: 20 Photos Of Jordyn Woods
15 items Trending US-POLICE-RACISM-UNREST
#JusticeForTamlaHorsford: Why And How Did This Mother Of Five Really Die At An Adult Sleepover?
7 itemsThe Bobby Debarge Story
TV One Announces Production On ‘The Bobby DeBarge Story’ With Adrian Marcel, Lloyd & Big Boi
Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San Jose
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama An ‘Ape In Heels’ Defrauded FEMA Of $18K
Street Style - New York Fashion Week February 2019 - Day 5
#NYFWNOIR: Street Style Looks That Made Us Do A Double Take At NYFW
23 itemsTristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods
Whew Chile: Khloe Kardashian Dumps Tristan Thompson After He’s (Allegedly) Caught Cheating With Kylie’s Best Friend Jordyn Woods
20 items Trending Hangman's noose
Just Reschedule Black History Month! Burberry Apologizes For Noose Hoodie
17 itemsKnott's Scary Farm And Instagram's Celebrity Night - Arrivals
This Beautiful Youtube Vlogger Is Trending Because She Spent $700 On Box Braids & The Internet Was Like Nah
22 itemsBuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York Ð February 24, 2017
Critics Tried To Shame Malia Obama For Drinking Rosé, And Black Twitter Came Ready To Fight
20 itemsSteve Harvey - Family Fued Live
Steve Harvey Apologizes, Claiming He Misspoke During His Conversation With Mo’Nique
Jussie Smollett Booking Photo
Update: Jussie Smollett Indicted And Charged For Filing A False Police Report
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close