Unwed Pregnancy Could Cost Fantasia Her Mahalia Jackson Role

Fantasia may not get to play the role of Mahalia Jackson after all. Members of the legendary gospel singer’s estate are appalled that Fanny is pregnant and and not married, according to the NY Post.

Also, producers are reportedly upset that she didn’t reveal her pregnancy until she was four months along and instead claimed she was “putting on weight” for the role.

Executive producer of the film Adrian Taylor said: “The family thinks if Fantasia plays the role, it’s going to sully the name of Mahalia. They think she’s got the wrong image, having a child out of wedlock.”

As if having a baby with a married man hasn’t ruined Fanny’s rep already, now it’s ruining Mahalia’s.

