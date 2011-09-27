Mariah Returns To The Studio With Jermaine Dupri

Mariah Carey has returned to the studio with her musical soulmate Jermaine Dupri. Less than five months after the birth of her twins, she’s back to making music.

Mariah tweeted a pic of herself in front of a soundboard on Sunday, saying: “so happy to be back in the studio with the one & only @Mr_Dupri aka Jermash!”

Jermaine followed suit, writing: “ME AND MC IN THE STUDIO RIGHT NOW, (WE ARE BACK TOGETHER)”

Here’s to hoping this reunion makes for another classic album.

