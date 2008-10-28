Groupies: Vintage Trio Black Vases

I am a big collector of vases and containers, and I always make room for the next find. A trio of vases has more presence than a single vase filled with flowers.
This elegant trio of black vases is ready to be filled with a flower arrangement. Each vintage vase is a rich black color, and all three look great grouped together. They range in size from 3″-3.5″ inches high, and two of the three have handles.
$36.00 at threepotatofourshop.com
