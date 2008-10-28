Groupies: Vintage Trio Black Vases

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I am a big collector of vases and containers, and I always make room for the next find. A trio of vases has more presence than a single vase filled with flowers.

This elegant trio of black vases is ready to be filled with a flower arrangement. Each vintage vase is a rich black color, and all three look great grouped together. They range in size from 3″-3.5″ inches high, and two of the three have handles.

$36.00 at threepotatofourshop.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: