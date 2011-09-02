CLOSE
Mel B. Gives Birth To Baby Girl!

Mel B Pregnant In BikiniMel B has given birth to a baby girl! The Spice Girl and her husband Stephen Belafonte welcomed their first child together early this morning, adding a fourth daughter to their brood.

Mel B tweeted: “Finally our baby arrives. Stephen nearly passed out, Phoenix screamed, I laughed so hard the baby popped out!!! She is just sooo amazing!!”

She then wrote her husband: “I didn’t think it was possible but I love you even MORE now honey,we have a truly amazing family xxxx.”

Brown is already a mom to daughters, Phoenix (with her former husband), 12, and Angel (with Eddie Murphy), 4. Belafonte is dad to daughter Giselle, 6.

Congrats to the couple!

